LOP Assam Debabrata Saikia Files NHRC Complaint Over Baksa Violence Incident

Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, has submitted a formal complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the violent incident near Baksa District Jail in Mushalpur on 15 October 2025. The protest was part of the ongoing “Justice for Zubeen Garg” movement.

According to Saikia, during the protest, police reportedly resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas shelling, and even live firing on demonstrators without issuing any prior public warning. Several civilians and journalists sustained injuries in the crackdown. Saikia noted that no magisterial or judicial inquiry has yet been announced by the State Government.

The complaint cites alleged violations of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, including:

Sections 148–151: Use of force to disperse assemblies should be authorised, minimal, and preceded by lawful commands and public warning.

Section 163: Prohibitory orders must meet standards of necessity, proportionality, and transparency.

Section 196: Requires a magisterial inquiry into any death or serious injury during police action.

Section 105 and NHRC guidelines (2012 & 2016) mandate proper documentation and accountability, which Saikia claims were absent.

The complaint further flags several points for NHRC inquiry:

Whether the State Administration assessed the situation and issued preventive directives.

Absence of public warning before using force.

Lack of a Magistrate’s written order authorising firing.

Use of live rounds without exhausting non-lethal measures.

Injuries to journalists and civilians.

Failure to initiate a magisterial inquiry as mandated under BNSS Section 196.

The NHRC has assigned diary number 24619/IN/2025 for the complaint, which includes details of the victims, Dipak Medhi, Harihar Das, Nakul Talukdar, Dilip Boro, and others, and documentation of the incident. The commission will now review the allegations and decide on further action.

