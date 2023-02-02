IGP Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan Appointed New Assam Police Spokesperson

The Assam Police on Thursday announced the spokesperson for the main headquarters situated in Guwahati.

This comes after the appointment of Gyanendra Pratap Singh as the new director general of police (DGP) following the retirement of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

According to reports, inspector general of police (IGP) Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan has been appointed as the new spokesperson.

This was notified by orders of the new Assam DGP GP Singh. It may be noted that on January 31, GP Singh took charge as the new DGP of Assam with outgoing Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s term ending.

Addressing a press conference at the DGP headquarters in Guwahati, DGP GP Singh expressed his eagerness to work for the people of Assam.

The new DGP said, “I will execute my duties and responsibilities towards the people of Assam with due respect. During my term as the DGP, I will try to work for the best interest of the people of the state and try to give a new look to the police.”