IGP STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta, 5 Others Awarded 'Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak'

Subrata Kumar Sen, Addl. SP, Cachar and Amrit Kumar Singha, Inspector, O.C. Silchar PS have been awarded the 'Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak' under the Field of Investigation for their methodical investigations with a professional approach in Silchar PS case no. 2754/22. On November 7, 2022, the police recovered the body of 36-year-old Jharna Panda on Kathal Road, exhibiting severe head trauma. Following an extensive investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Addl SP, CCTV footage was meticulously analyzed, leading to the identification and arrest of the three accused namely Bijay Das, Bikram Das, and Parimal Das. The vehicle involved in the incident was also recovered, and its driver confessed to running over Jharna. The SIT successfully solved the murder within 48 hours.

The DGP, Assam, congratulated all the medal winners for their excellent professional commitments.