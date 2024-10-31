IGP STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta, 5 Others Awarded 'Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak'

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP and head of Assam’s Special Task Force (STF) and five other members have been awarded the “Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak” in the Special Operations field by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The three other members who have been awarded are Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional SP; Hemanta Kachari, LNK; and Rajkumar Kaibartta, UB Constable.
This prestigious honour recognizes their outstanding contributions in addressing some of Assam’s most pressing criminal issues dating from March 21, 2023 to March 20, 2024.
Under the leadership of IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the STF has delivered impactful results through strategic operations targeting drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, and rhino poaching. Notably, the team has disrupted largescale drug networks, seizing substantial quantities of illegal narcotics, including heroin, which had infiltrated Assam. These operations have not only dismantled organized crime but have also helped secure the state's youth from the threat of substance abuse to a great extent.
Beyond these achievements, the STF has played a crucial role in curbing the infiltration of Rohingyas from Bangladesh into Assam. In a further demonstration of their effectiveness, the STF in March 2024 achieved a major breakthrough by apprehending the ISIS India head Harish Farukhi and his associate, who were planning sabotage activities in the region. This operation shattered the backbone of ISIS operations in India, marking a pivotal victory for Assam’s security efforts.
Subrata Kumar Sen, Addl. SP, Cachar and Amrit Kumar Singha, Inspector, O.C. Silchar PS have been awarded the 'Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak' under the Field of Investigation for their methodical investigations with a professional approach in Silchar PS case no. 2754/22. On November 7, 2022, the police recovered the body of 36-year-old Jharna Panda on Kathal Road, exhibiting severe head trauma. Following an extensive investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Addl SP, CCTV footage was meticulously analyzed, leading to the identification and arrest of the three accused namely Bijay Das, Bikram Das, and Parimal Das. The vehicle involved in the incident was also recovered, and its driver confessed to running over Jharna. The SIT successfully solved the murder within 48 hours.
The DGP, Assam, congratulated all the medal winners for their excellent professional commitments.