IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta Given Addl. Charge of IGP Traffic and Road Safety

Earlier this month, Mahanta was promoted to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) from the previous rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) that he held. An official order from the home department of the Government of Assam informed of the promotion. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an IPS (SPS-2007) officer was serving as the DIGP (Admn), Assam, along with DIGP (STF) and DIG (CWR).