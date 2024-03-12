IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta Given Addl. Charge of IGP Traffic and Road Safety

In a bid to make the traffic management of Assam Police more coordinated, dynamic, and accountable, IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been given the additional charge of Inspector General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) within the entire state's jurisdiction.
According to a notice issued by the Assam Police, all the Traffic Units across the state have been ordered to report to IPS Mahanta through their respective Controlling Officers from now on.
The order issued by Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh read, "Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Admin) with additional charge of STF/CWR/BIEO, Assam is also designated as Inspector General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), Assam with jurisdiction throughout the State."
"This is in addition to his regular duties. All the Traffic Units across the State will report to him through their respective Controlling Officers," the order further read.
Earlier this month, Mahanta was promoted to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) from the previous rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) that he held. An official order from the home department of the Government of Assam informed of the promotion. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an IPS (SPS-2007) officer was serving as the DIGP (Admn), Assam, along with DIGP (STF) and DIG (CWR).