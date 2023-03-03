IIIT Guwahati's YUVAAN'23 to Start on Saturday

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG) is all set to host the Fifth edition of Yuvaan, its annual Cultural fest. Yuvaan 2023 will be a two-day long festive ertravaganza, scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at IIITG campus in Tech City, Bongora.

One of the significant cultural festivals of Northeast lndia, the theme of this year's festival is "Sunrise," which showcases the dawn of North East India in Global Cultural spheres. The festival aims to celebrate cultural diversity ofthe North East specifically, and the National -Global cultural ethos. Participants from all over India are expected to attend the fest.

The festival will include 10+ events, 20+ competitions, pro-shows, informal activities, and highly anticipated cultural pronites. EDM sensations DJ Bickx, The Malkauns Band, and North East Cultural troops from Sualkuchi will perform at the festival.

To further the scale of Yuvaan and the delight of its participants, it is going to feature special talks by highly eminent speakers and workshop on photography by Canon. Yuvaan is the manifestation of the very spirit that IIITG fosters, i.e. it is the expression of creative excellence and technical prowess. It is also a jubilant celebration of cultural diversity and creative richness.

From art to music to dance to writing - Yuvaan has every platform a creative soul could ask for, and even more.

The festival is partnered with Central Bureau of Communication Regional Office Guwahati, North East Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation, Allay Guwahati, Wissen Monk, Swaglok, Shaikh Brothers, 4Aces Retail Private Limited- Royal Enfield and Edit Beauty Salon.