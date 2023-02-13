3-Day festival in Delhi to Showcase Northeast India’s Traditional Fabrics

Delhi is all set to showcase Northeast India’s fabric which are known for their sustainability factor and are colourful and diverse in nature.

The sixteenth edition of Celebrating North East, organized under the North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) banner will be organised from February 17-19. Different designers from the regions will showcase their beautiful work.

The organisers in a release said that Union Minister for ports and shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, along with MoS Textiles Darshan Jardosh will inaugurate the three-day event.

Moreover, the traditional textiles, the region's music, dance, and cultural diversity of this alluring side of India.

Even during Covid-19, the festival was held at Gurugram and Chanakyapuri with all the covid-mandated restrictions and protocols being maintained.

Vikram Rai Medhi, head of NEIFT said, "Our festival from the beginning was curated to create a bridge of understanding, exploring new possibilities and finding newer platforms for the potential, talented youth coming from different parts of Northeast.”