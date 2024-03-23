IIT Guwahati Student Apprehended for Alleged ISIS Affiliation; Assam DGP Confirms

Tauseef Ali Farooqui, a final year Biotechnology student at the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), was apprehended by the Assam Police on March 23 for allegedly joining the terrorist group ISIS.
The incident at IIT Guwahati is particularly alarming given recent regional activities. Just days ago, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police successfully thwarted a significant terrorist plot, leading to the capture of two high-ranking ISIS leaders in India.
Haris Farooqi, known as Harish Ajmal Farukhi, and Anurag Singh, also known as Rehan, were apprehended in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri after crossing the international border. Haris Farooqi, originally from Chakrata, Dehradun, is suspected to be the head of ISIS in India. His associate, Anurag Singh, originally from Diwana, Panipat, has converted to Islam, and his wife is a Bangladeshi national. Both are described as deeply indoctrinated ISIS members involved in recruitment, terror funding, and planning attacks across India using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
Multiple pending cases against them with agencies like the NIA in Delhi and the ATS in Lucknow highlight the seriousness of their activities. Following their capture by the STF, Assam, they are expected to be handed over to the NIA for further legal proceedings.
The duo was reportedly flown to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday for further investigation and legal action. These recent events emphasize the critical role of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding national security against extremist threats.