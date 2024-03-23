IIT Guwahati Student Apprehended for Alleged ISIS Affiliation; Assam DGP Confirms

Haris Farooqi, known as Harish Ajmal Farukhi, and Anurag Singh, also known as Rehan, were apprehended in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri after crossing the international border. Haris Farooqi, originally from Chakrata, Dehradun, is suspected to be the head of ISIS in India. His associate, Anurag Singh, originally from Diwana, Panipat, has converted to Islam, and his wife is a Bangladeshi national. Both are described as deeply indoctrinated ISIS members involved in recruitment, terror funding, and planning attacks across India using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).