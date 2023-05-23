IIT Kharagpur Death Case: Bengal Cops to Exhume Faizan Ahmed’s Body Today

A team of the West Bengal Police has reached Assam’s Dibrugarh to exhume the body of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed.
An order passed by the Calcutta High Court directed for the exhumation of Faizan from a burial ground in Dibrugarh town, in order to conduct a second post-mortem at the Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta.
As per reports, a four-member team of police officers from Bengal's Kharagpur has arrived in Dibrugarh to execute the order of Calcutta high court.
It may be mentioned that, Faizan was a third year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur. He was found in half-melted condition in a hostel room at the IIT Kharagpur on October 14.
Faizan was a resident of Assam's Tinsukia and his body was buried at the Amolapatty Kabarstan (burial ground) in Dibrugarh town.
The college administration said the student died by suicide while the family claimed that he was murdered. Faizan's parents filed a writ petition in Calcutta HC, alleging that their son had been murdered.