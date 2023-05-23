IIT Kharagpur Death Case: Bengal Cops to Exhume Faizan Ahmed’s Body Today

It may be mentioned that, Faizan was a third year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur. He was found in half-melted condition in a hostel room at the IIT Kharagpur on October 14.

Faizan was a resident of Assam's Tinsukia and his body was buried at the Amolapatty Kabarstan (burial ground) in Dibrugarh town.

The college administration said the student died by suicide while the family claimed that he was murdered. Faizan's parents filed a writ petition in Calcutta HC, alleging that their son had been murdered.