Ill-Fated Explosion Claims Life at Firing Range Along India-Bhutan Border

In a tragic incident, one person lost his life after an explosion during an arms and artillery training at the Sukanjali Firing Range along the India-Bhutan border in Assam's Tamulpur district, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to information received, training of the Punjab Regiment and the Madras Regiment was underway at the firing range early this morning.
Reportedly, amid the training session, a person identified as Khempa Narzary (32) went inside the range and started to pick up the artillery remains.
During this process, he found the remains of an explosive part of an artillery. When he tried to shatter the part, it blew up, hence leading to the man's death on the spot.
Right after the incident occurred, the Darrangamela Police reached the spot and recovered the body after which it was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem report.