Illegal Abortion Clinic Shut Down in Assam’s Udalguri

An illegally-run abortion clinic in Assam’s Udalguri district was shut down, reports emerged on Friday.

According to information, a doctor was illegally running the abortion clinic in Rowta area in Udalguri district.

The doctor, identified as Dr. Jatin Nath, was running the clinic at his government quarter behind Rowta Model Hospital.

Sources said that Nath carried out surgeries in exchange of Rs. 10,000-20,000, locals alleged, adding that several women also lost their lives during the process.

One of the locals said, “This is his government quarter where he carries out surgery for abortion. We also have evidence that many patients even died during the surgery. He doesn’t bother about anyone.”

Meanwhile, the accused doctor confessed that he runs the abortion clinic however, he claimed that he was not running it illegally.

The hospital’s superintendent, Dr. Dhurba Jyoti Saharia, said that Dr. Nath was not given any permission to run the clinic inside his quarter. He further assured that he would pass the information to higher authorities and the government.