7 Aborted Fetuses Found In Karnataka, Probe Ordered

As many as seven aborted fetuses were found in a canister in the outskirts of Mudalagi village in the Belagavi district of Karnataka on Friday, informed police.
The discovery has sent shockwaves in the region with the state health department ordering an inquiry into it.
The fetuses were found by locals near the bus stop of Mudalagi, officials said, adding that a team rushed to the spot after receiving information about it.
The district health and family welfare officer, Dr. Mahesh Koni said, “Seven fetuses were found in a canister. Five-month-old embryos were found to have fetal sex detection and murder. A team of officials will be formed and investigated immediately after informing the district authorities.”
“The detected embryos were stored in a hospital and then brought to the District Functional Science Center for testing,” he added.
A case has been registered by the police in this regard and an investigation has been initiated. Further details will follow, police said.