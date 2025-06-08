Illegal Cattle Slaughter During Eid-ul-Zuha: Assam CM Vows Strict Action

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday raised serious concerns over incidents of illegal cattle slaughter reported across the state during Eid-ul-Zuha. In an official statement, the Chief Minister emphasized that while the Constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom, it equally mandates adherence to the rule of law and public order.

According to the Chief Minister, disturbing reports of illegal cattle slaughter and recovery of cattle parts surfaced from multiple locations across Assam during the Eid celebrations.

Key Incidents Reported:

Five cases of cattle remains were discovered, including near Cotton University (Kamrup Metro) , Dhubri , Hojai , and Sribhumi (Bagargool) .

Five illegal slaughter sites were identified — three in Cachar district (Gumrah, Silchar, and Lakhipur) and two in Karimganj district (Badarpur and Banga).

Sixteen individuals were arrested, with nine from Cachar and seven from Sribhumi.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to upholding communal harmony, the Chief Minister made it clear that such acts of lawlessness and cruelty would not be tolerated, regardless of religious background.

"Strict action will be taken against all violators — irrespective of faith or background," Sarma stated.

The Assam government has intensified monitoring and enforcement measures to curb illegal animal slaughter and ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards during festivals.

