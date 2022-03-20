NSCN-KYA Camp Busted In Arunachal, Arms, Explosives Recovered

An insurgent camp belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) was busted by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Saturday.

The Army's 14 Rajput Regiment and the Arunachal Pradesh Police jointly carried out the operation and recovered several arms and ammunition along with explosives.

The seizure includes one AK-47 rifle with one magazine, 50 rounds of live ammunition, six detonators, three plastic explosives, suspected explosive powder and other warlike stores.

"14 Rajput Regiment and Arunachal Pradesh police have been conducting a joint operation at 22 miles area of Miao-Vijaynagar road since March 17 and busted a camp of NSCN-KYA insurgents," Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Changlang district said.

"We have recovered arms, ammunition, explosives and other warlike stores from the area. The insurgents had escaped from the area before the troops reached the area," he added.

Several groups of NSCN are still active in the Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Assam Man Arrested For Derogatory Remark Against Maa Kamakhya