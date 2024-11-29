Illegal Loggers Block Forest Guards at Chirang's Sikhna Jwhwlao NP

In a sensational incident, forest guards were blocked from entering the Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park along the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam's Chirang by a group of men and women involved in illegal logging activities, sources said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to information, the group of individuals prevented the vehicles of forest officials from entering into the park in an attempt to halt the cutting of trees. Sources informed that illegal felling of trees is still ongoing in the recently recognized Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park.

This alarming event unfolded when a group of these forest men and women, detained the forest department vehicle as it tried to stop the illegal logging inside the national park. Following this, the police arrived and managed to free the detained forest guards.

The incident has sparked a significant reaction in the region, especially in the India-Bhutan border area, as it highlights the ongoing deforestation activities in the newly declared national park despite efforts to protect it. This event has raised concerns over the safety and authority of forest officials in the area.