Illegal Sand Mining Thrives on Kolong River in Mayong

Illegal sand mining has allegedly reached alarming levels along the Kolong river in the Thengbhanga area of Mayong in Morigaon district, with locals accusing sand mafias of openly plundering the riverbed under the very nose of the authorities.

Sand extraction is being carried out day and night without any permission from the concerned departments. Heavy diesel-powered machines are being used to dig deep into the riverbed, leaving large stretches of the Kolong exposed and damaged. Villagers fear that the unchecked mining is not only causing severe environmental harm but also increasing the risk of erosion and flooding in the future.

Despite the scale of the operation, locals allege that the Forest Department and officials under the Nagaon Divisional Forest Office (DFO) have remained inactive.

The illegally mined sand is reportedly being transported in large quantities to Guwahati, Morigaon and Jagiroad. At the same time, the environmental cost is growing by the day, with the river ecosystem being severely disturbed.

People living on both banks of the Kolong say they are harassed and helpless, watching their river being destroyed while authorities remain silent. The situation is particularly worrying as the affected area lies close to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, raising concerns about the long-term impact on wildlife and the fragile ecology of the region.

