Arunachal Man Gets 20 Years Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

A man in Arunachal Pradesh has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

A special court in Lepa-Rada district designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) convicted the man under Section 06 of the POSCO Act for ‘aggravated penetrative sexual assault’ on the minor girl.

As per reports, the incident took place at Sikarijo on September 08, 2021 last year when when Sikom invited the victim and her sister, who are the daughters of his brother-in-law, to his house for a casual visit.

Being relatives, Sikom asked the victim to stay at his house for the night. While the victim’s sister left after some time, the minor girl stayed back.

Later, Sikom got drunk and took the minor girl inside another room where he forcefully raper her by covering her mouth.

Sikom pleaded guilty to his crime and was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1500 by the court.

