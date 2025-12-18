Illegal Syndicate Thrives in North Assam Allegedly with BJP Political Backing

Allegations of a thriving illegal Boulder and stone syndicate have surfaced in North Assam, with claims that the operation is being facilitated under the patronage of certain BJP leaders.

Sources say that nearly ₹11 crore of government revenue intended for forest resources is being siphoned off monthly by the syndicate.

According to investigations, forest resources like stone, boulders, and sand from Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts are being illegally extracted and sold at rates far above government-assessed royalties.

While government mandates require a collection of ₹220 per cubic meter for stones and boulders, syndicate operators reportedly sell the same materials for ₹6,000–9,000 per dump, earning a windfall of around ₹15,000 per dump.

With multiple dumps operating daily, the syndicate’s monthly gains are estimated at ₹45–60 lakh per district, totalling several crores across the region.

Insiders allege that the syndicate operates with the cooperation of forest officials, who enable illegal extraction in exchange for “easy money.”

Certain forest blocks have even been kept closed officially, allowing the syndicate exclusive access to high-value resources. Critically, local BJP ministers and MLAs are reportedly linked to the operation, receiving portions of profits or providing political cover.

The syndicate primarily exploits forest blocks in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, including key sites like Gainadi, Simen, and Dikrong, where extraction continues despite the availability of legal permissions for authorised operators.

Officials warn that the rampant illegal trade not only deprives the state of revenue but also undermines sustainable forest management.

Experts and activists have demanded strict government intervention to dismantle these syndicate networks and ensure transparency in forest resource management, calling for accountability from both the administration and political figures allegedly involved.

