"Rs 3,875 Cr Sanctioned for Road Project in Dima Hasao", Announces Assam CM

The Assam government has sanctioned a massive road infrastructure project worth Rs 3,875 crore in Dima Hasao district, marking the highest-ever investment in the hill district.

The project, which includes 348 km of roadways, covers five key corridors that are proposed to be upgraded to national highway standards, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. Once completed, these roads are expected to enhance connectivity and boost tourism in the region.

He further added, "Today, we sanctioned a 348-km roadway project, including these five roads, with a total investment of Rs 3,875 crore. This is the highest investment ever made by the Assam government in the hill district. The work will commence once the flood situation improves."

The Chief Minister further stated that the funding for the project will be shared between the central and state governments, with the Centre contributing 80 percent and the state covering the remaining 20 percent.

