Manipur: Doctors Unhappy With Govt To Indefinitely Halt Health Services

The All Manipur Health Service Doctors’ Association (AMHSDA) has warned that the ongoing protests in the state will be intensified and all health institutes across Manipur will be shut down indefinitely from February 14.

The general secretary of AMHSDA, Dr. Lolee P Nao addressed a press conference at Manipur Press Club on Saturday saying that the association was not satisfied and convinced with the state government’s response on their agitation in a recent Manipur Assembly session on February 3.

Dr. Nao said that the minister in question had earlier in December last year, assured them that their demands will be up for discussion in a cabinet meeting. However, their demands were not even touched in the several cabinet meetings since the assurance.

He said that upon the government’s request, the association brought down their demands to only four major topics, yet, none of the four demands were met till date.

The AMHSDA general secretary went on to inform that one of their demands was the time-bound promotion of employees. They said that the state government has implemented the same system of promotions in other government departments but it did not do so for doctors of health services.

This indifference of the Manipur government towards their demands goes to show that it does not bother about the welfare of healthcare workers, he added.