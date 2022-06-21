IMCT To Visit Flood-Hit Areas in Assam & Meghalaya: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit the flood-affected areas of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the damage. This was announced by the home minister through a tweet.

“An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit the flood-affected areas of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the damages. After the earlier spell of floods, an IMCT visited the affected areas of Assam from 26 May to 29 May, 2022,” the home minister wrote in his tweet.

Shah also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the situation and assured every possible help.

“Spoke to CM Assam Shri @himantabiswa and CM Meghalaya Shri @SangmaConrad to discuss the situation in parts of both states in the wake of heavy rainfall & flooding. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam and Meghalaya in this hour of need,” he added.