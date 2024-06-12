IMD Issues Alerts for Enhanced Rainfall Activity in Assam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for Assam for the next five days, predicting enhanced rainfall activity from June 12 to June 16, 2024.
According to the IMD report, multiple weather systems are influencing the region:
An east-west trough extends from a cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland, spanning across Bihar, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, and Assam.
A cyclonic circulation is present over northeast Assam and its neighboring areas.
A trough in lower tropospheric westerlies stretches along Long. 86°E to the north of Lat. 22°N.
Cyclonic circulations exist over East Uttar Pradesh, North Bangladesh, and their respective neighborhoods.
These synoptic conditions, coupled with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to Sly/SW-ly winds in the lower level, are expected to result in widespread rainfall across Assam, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall during the specified period.
Here's the detailed forecast for each day:
Day 1 (June 12):
Light to moderate rainfall expected in most places.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rain expected along with thunderstorm & lightning over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa districts.
Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Biswanath, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia districts.
Thunderstorm & lightning and heavy rainfall expected at isolated places over Barpeta, Bajali, Tamulpur, Darang, Udalguri, Karbianglong, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji & Karimganj districts.
Day 2 (June 13):
Light to moderate rainfall expected in most places.
Heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated places over Dhubri, Kokrajhar districts.
Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh & Tinsukia districts.
Day 3 (June 14):
Light to moderate rainfall expected in most places.
Heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated places over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Bongaigaon & Tamulpur districts.
Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, Bajali, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia & Cachar districts.
Day 4 (June 15):
Light to moderate rainfall expected in most places.
Heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated places over Dhubri, Barpeta & Bongaigaon districts.
Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup Rural, Kamrup Metropolitan, Golaghat, Jorhat & Majuli districts.
Day 5 (June 16):
Light to moderate rainfall expected in most places.
Heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated places over Baksa & Barpeta districts.
Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Lakhimpur & Jorhat districts.
The anticipated heavy rainfall in Assam, as forecasted by the IMD, could lead to several potential impacts:
Poor Visibility: Intense rainfall may reduce visibility, potentially leading to traffic congestion and hazardous driving conditions.
Traffic Disruption: Waterlogging on roads could temporarily disrupt traffic flow, resulting in increased travel time for commuters.
Damage to Housing: Kutcha houses and huts are at risk of partial damages due to the heavy rainfall.
Flash Floods: Intense rainfall raises the possibility of flash floods, especially in low-lying areas, posing a threat to communities and infrastructure.
Waterlogging and Flooding: Many parts of low-lying areas are susceptible to waterlogging and flooding, exacerbating the risk of property damage and displacement.
Landslides and Mudslides: With the soil saturated from rainfall, landslides, mudslides, and landslips are highly likely, particularly in hilly regions.
Structural Damage: Vulnerable structures may sustain damage due to the prolonged and heavy rainfall, posing risks to residents' safety.
Crop Damage: Crops in the maturity stage face the threat of damage from heavy rainfall, potentially impacting agricultural livelihoods in the region.
Lightning Hazards: Open areas are at risk of lightning strikes, posing a danger to people and livestock.
Recommended Actions
Adhere to traffic advisories, if issued.
Refrain from visiting areas prone to waterlogging.
Seek shelter in sturdy structures to avoid potential risks.
Ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields ahead of heavy rainfall.
Secure vegetable pandals to prevent damage.
Take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.
Stay informed and updated on weather conditions.
Residents of Assam are advised to stay updated with the weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of heightened rainfall activity.