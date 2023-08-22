IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several Parts of Assam Till August 26

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that Assam region is likely to experience rainfall till August 26 with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati issued orange alert for three northeastern states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
They informed that several districts of Assam will experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms/lightning at isolated places.
The department further stated that in the next 24 hours, several parts of Assam are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.
Actions suggested
• Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
• Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
• Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
• Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
• Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.
• Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.
• Be Updated.