IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Assam; Issues Orange Alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued orange alert in several districts whereas, yellow alert has been issued for other districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorms with lightning in several district of Assam on August 6 and 7.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued orange alert in several districts whereas, yellow alert has been issued for other districts.

The RMC issued orange alert for Charaideo, Karbi Anglong East, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Kokrajhar, Chirang and Baksa while yellow alert has been issued for Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Hojai, Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri, South Salmara Mancachar on August 6.

Meanwhile, orange alert has been issued for Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Dima Hasao, Cachar and yellow alert issued for Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

Taking to Twitter, IMD wrote, “Attention #Assam & #Meghalaya ! Get ready for heavy rain on 6th and 7th August. Be cautious and take necessary steps to stay safe.”

India Meteorological Department

