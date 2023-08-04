Assam

Rainfall Likely to Lash Assam till Aug 8, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The RMC has issued a yellow alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 8.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted that Assam along with six other northeastern states will experience light to moderate rainfall till August 8.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated, “Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to occur for the next 5 days. Under its influence fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over North East region during the next five days.”

The RMC has issued a yellow alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 8 stating, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm/Lightning at isolated places.”

It may be mentioned that the flood situation in the Dhemaji district of Assam became grim after the Siren River broke an embankment in the Simen Chapori village on Thursday.

As a result, 10 families were washed away in the flood water.

Situation In Assam's Dhemaji Remains Grim; 10 Families Washed Away In Flood
