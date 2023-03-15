NMC Approves 100 MBBS Seats for Nalbari Medical College

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 100 MBBS seats in the Nalbari Medical College. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

CM Sarma termed it as a historic accomplishment for the state with four new medical colleges being set up in one year.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “We’ve reached another milestone. Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognized by National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students.”

“It’s a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year!” he added.