NMC Approves 100 MBBS Seats for Nalbari Medical College

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 100 MBBS seats in the Nalbari Medical College. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
CM Sarma termed it as a historic accomplishment for the state with four new medical colleges being set up in one year.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “We’ve reached another milestone. Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognized by National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students.”
“It’s a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year!” he added.
Earlier, the NMC had approved 100 MBBS seats in the Nagaon Medical College.
The medical college became the 11th in Assam and second in 2023 to be approved by the NMC.
With this, the total number of MBBS seats in the state has increased to 1,400.
Meanwhile sharing the news through a tweet, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “A shot in the arm! The Letter of Intent issued by @NMC_IND to Nagaon Medical College for 100 MBBS seats will boost to our efforts to improve healthcare. It has become the State’s 11th medical college to receive Letter of Intent and 2nd this year after Kokrajhar Medical College.”