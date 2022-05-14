IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Over Northeast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over the Northeast.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Northeast is expected.

Meghalaya will likely witness extremely heavy rains, while in Assam, very heavy rain is expected. Similar conditions are likely to prevail on Saturday over Arunachal Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

IMD also predicted heavy rains in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday.

On Sunday, very heavy rain is expected in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, along with the sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. Thunderstorms are also expected over the regions.