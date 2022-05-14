IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Over Northeast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning over the Northeast.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Northeast is expected.
Meghalaya will likely witness extremely heavy rains, while in Assam, very heavy rain is expected. Similar conditions are likely to prevail on Saturday over Arunachal Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
IMD also predicted heavy rains in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday.
On Sunday, very heavy rain is expected in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, along with the sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. Thunderstorms are also expected over the regions.
According to the notification from IMD, Assam will likely receive between heavy (7-11 cm) and very heavy (12-20 cm) rainfall in South Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Cachar and Nalbari districts.
Guwahati received heavy rainfall today for the second day. Heavy rains in the wee hours on Saturday led to waterlogging in several parts.
Areas like Zoo Road, Chandmari, Hatigaon, Beltola were inundated with floods.
Meanwhile, IMD further stated that moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is taking place over to northeast India due to strong lower-level southerly and southwesterly winds between May 13 and May 17.
Due to these conditions, widespread rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the Northeast.