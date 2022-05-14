Manik Saha To Be Next Tripura Chief Minister

Manik Saha has been announced as the next Chief Minister of Tripura on Saturday. He will succeed Biplab Kumar Deb after the latter tendered his resignation to the governor earlier in the day.
Saha has served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit in Tripura. He was also a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for BJP.
The party had put him up as the candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections held Tripura earlier this year against CPI (M) candidate Bhanulal Saha.
It may be noted that earlier today Biplab Kumar Deb submitted his resignation to Governor S N Arya. His resignation came a year ahead of polls in the state.
Deb made the announcement after having met with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan today
Speaking to PTI, he said, “Party wants me to work to strengthen the organization.”
His resignation came amid reports of hidden conflicts with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tripura state unit.
According to reports, the BJP legislature party in Tripura met today to elect the new leader for the state.
Senior party leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde were present as the observers for the election of the legislature party leader. They were already in Tripura for it.
Apart from them, BJP’s state in-charge Vinod Sonkar also attended the meeting.