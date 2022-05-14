Manik Saha To Be Next Tripura Chief Minister

Manik Saha has been announced as the next Chief Minister of Tripura on Saturday. He will succeed Biplab Kumar Deb after the latter tendered his resignation to the governor earlier in the day.

Saha has served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit in Tripura. He was also a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for BJP.

The party had put him up as the candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections held Tripura earlier this year against CPI (M) candidate Bhanulal Saha.

It may be noted that earlier today Biplab Kumar Deb submitted his resignation to Governor S N Arya. His resignation came a year ahead of polls in the state.