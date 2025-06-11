IMD Predicts Hot and Humid Weather for Assam, Relief Likely After June 13

Intense heatwave conditions continue to affect large parts of Assam, including its capital city, Guwahati, as temperatures remain above normal, with high humidity levels adding to the discomfort of residents.

Advertisment

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Borjhar, a heat and humidity warning has been issued for several areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours. The soaring temperatures are a result of mainly clear to partly cloudy skies and high solar insolation during the day.

“Maximum temperatures are likely to exceed 35°C in a few places across Assam and may remain 3°C to 5°C above normal,” the IMD stated.

As of 11 AM on Wednesday, the temperature in Guwahati was recorded at 33°C.

On Tuesday, North Lakhimpur registered the highest temperature in the state at 38.0°C, while the lowest minimum temperature was 21.0°C in Haflong, a hill station in Dima Hasao district.

Light Rainfall Predicted, Monsoon Onset Expected Soon

Despite the heat, the Met Department has forecast light rainfall accompanied by lightning in isolated parts of Guwahati and other districts of Assam within the next 24 hours. A similar weather pattern is expected on Thursday, June 12.

Looking ahead, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several parts of the state from June 13 onward, suggesting the probable arrival of the southwest monsoon in Assam.

Hot & Humid Nights to Continue

In addition to high day temperatures, minimum temperatures are also expected to remain above normal by 1.6°C to 3.0°C in some districts, leading to warm and uncomfortable nights.

“There will be no significant change in maximum or minimum temperatures over the next two days,” said an official from the weather department.

Public Health Advisory Issued

The Meteorological Department has issued a public advisory, especially for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with existing health conditions.

Impact of Heat:

Heat conditions are tolerable for the general public but may cause mild health concerns for sensitive individuals.

Prolonged exposure can result in heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke.

Precautionary Measures:

Wear lightweight, light-colored cotton clothes

Use umbrellas or hats when stepping out during peak hours

Drink plenty of water even if not thirsty

Avoid direct sunlight exposure , especially for farmers, laborers, and outdoor workers

Do not leave children or pets inside parked vehicles

Mass gatherings and rallies should be monitored closely during the hottest parts of the day

Authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious and take necessary steps to stay hydrated and protected from the heat until relief arrives with the expected rainfall.

Also Read: IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Likely in Assam