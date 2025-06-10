IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Likely in Assam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Assam, warning of adverse weather conditions for the next five days, June 11 to 14. According to the forecast, parts of the state are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. In addition, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations during this period, raising concerns of localised flooding and waterlogging.

In the state capital, Guwahati, and its adjoining areas, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky over the coming days till June 16, with a possibility of thunderstorm or lightning development. Intermittent light rain or thunderstorms are also likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36°C and 26°C initially, dropping slightly to 34°C and 27°C as the weather pattern evolves. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy, contributing to a humid and unstable atmosphere.

The weather outlook for the broader Northeast region also indicates unsettled conditions. Moderate rainfall is very likely over most parts of Mizoram, while many areas in Manipur are expected to experience similar showers. Light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura, whereas isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam may receive light rain. The IMD has further stated that maximum temperatures across the region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are expected to remain above normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, although no significant variation in temperature trends is anticipated.

Residents are advised to remain alert, especially in areas prone to waterlogging or storm-related damage, and to follow official advisories issued by the IMD and disaster response agencies.

