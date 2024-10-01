IMD Predicts Severe Rainfall for Assam This Week: Precautions Advised

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for increased rainfall activity across Assam from October 1 to October 5, 2024.
The current meteorological conditions indicate that a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam persists, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.
This synoptic condition, combined with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to strong south and southwesterly winds, is expected to bring widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy downpours likely throughout the region.
Over the last 24 hours, significant rainfall has already been recorded across various districts, with Barpeta Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Automatic Weather Station (AWS) reporting 19 cm, Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur at 18 cm, and several other locations experiencing between 7 cm and 17 cm of rain.
District-wise warnings for Assam from October 1 to October 5, 2024, include the following forecasts:
On October 1, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places with thunderstorms and lightning, along with isolated heavy rain expected over Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Kamrup (R), West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Cachar, and Karimganj districts.
On October 2, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rain predicted for Cachar and Karimganj. Moderate rainfall is also expected at most places, with thunderstorms and lightning along with isolated heavy rain in Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Dima Hasao districts.
On October 3, moderate rainfall is expected at most places with isolated heavy rain likely in Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts, while moderate rainfall is also likely at most places with isolated heavy rain over Goalpara, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts.
On October 4, moderate rainfall is expected at many places, with isolated heavy rain likely over Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Bajali, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia districts.
Finally, on October 5, moderate rainfall is likely at many places, along with isolated heavy rain in Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji districts.
The probable impacts of this weather pattern may include poor visibility due to intense rainfall, temporary traffic disruptions from waterlogging and uprooted trees, damage to kutcha roads, and the possibility of harm to vulnerable structures.
Additionally, low-lying areas may experience significant waterlogging, while landslides or land slips could occur in certain locations. The heavy rainfall poses a risk of damaging standing crops and vegetables at the maturity stage, as well as potential injuries from lightning strikes.
In light of these conditions, authorities recommend following traffic advisories and avoiding areas prone to waterlogging and landslides. Residents are urged to take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning events and to provide mulch at the base of crops to prevent soil and root damage. Those working in agriculture should postpone sowing of rice, jute, maize, and vegetables, and if already sown, they should ensure that fields are not waterlogged while covering seeded areas with natural mulching materials like straw or farm residues. The public is advised to remain updated on weather conditions as the situation develops.