IMD Predicts Severe Rainfall for Assam This Week: Precautions Advised

In light of these conditions, authorities recommend following traffic advisories and avoiding areas prone to waterlogging and landslides. Residents are urged to take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning events and to provide mulch at the base of crops to prevent soil and root damage. Those working in agriculture should postpone sowing of rice, jute, maize, and vegetables, and if already sown, they should ensure that fields are not waterlogged while covering seeded areas with natural mulching materials like straw or farm residues. The public is advised to remain updated on weather conditions as the situation develops.