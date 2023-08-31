Monthly Rainfall across Country to be Normal in September 2023, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a statement claiming that the monthly rainfall (average) for September 2023 over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (91-109 % of Long Period Average (LPA)).
However, it predicted normal to above normal rainfall most likely over many areas of Northeast India, adjoining East India, foothills of Himalayas and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India and below normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of the remaining parts of the country.
Stating about the temperature, IMD predicted above normal maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country, except over some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west central India, where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely.
“Above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme north India, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely,” said IMD in the report.
It also stated that currently, weak El Niño (El Nino is generally associated with the weakening monsoon winds and dry weather in India) conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest forecast of MMCFS and other global models indicate that the El Niño conditions are likely to intensity further and continue up to early next year.
At present, border line positive IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest forecast of MMCFS and other global models indicate that the positive IOD conditions are likely to strengthen during the upcoming months, said the IMD.
IMD will issue the forecast for the rainfall during the Post-Monsoon (Oct-Dec (OND) season, 2023 and for the rainfall and temperature during October, 2023 towards the end of September 2023, it said further.