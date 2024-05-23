IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall Across Parts Of Northeast

Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate rain, while isolated parts of Assam and Meghalaya are very likely to witness light rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
According to a weather bulleting for the upcoming 24 hours, hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail over Assam. IMD issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning which is very likely at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Meanwhile, Guwahati is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24°C, according to the bulletin.
Earlier, the IMD predicted that Assam is set to witness hot and humid weather conditions during the next two to three days due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions during the day along with high solar isolation.
Maximum temperatures during the period are likely to exceed 35°C at few places in some districts of Assam and it is expected to be above normal by 5°C to 7°C across other parts of the state till May 25, according to a notification from the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.
Furthermore, the IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall of approximately 64.5 to 204.4 mm in Assam on May 27.