IMD Warns: ‘Take Action’ Alert Issued for Assam’s Western and Lower Districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Guwahati on Sunday issued a special weather forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over several districts of Assam because of a cyclonic circulation at northeast Bihar and the surrounding areas. The system at heights reaching up to 4.5 km mean sea level is likely to draw substantial moisture from the Bay of Bengal, leading to widespread rain and thunderstorms over the state.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at the majority of places with extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in western Assam, primarily in Chirang and Kokrajhar, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and a 40–50 kmph gusty wind, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The advisory further includes the Dhubri, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Tamulpur districts, where very heavy (7–11 cm in 24 hours) to extremely heavy (12–20 cm) rainfall is expected on Sunday. Improvement will start 24 hours thereafter, after which the existing conditions are expected to prevail for another 24 hours.

The seven-day outlook by the IMD indicates fairly extensive rain and thundershowers across much of the state until at least October 10, with activity being most intense over western and lower Assam.

These regions are to witness thunderstorms with strong gusts of wind. The same conditions of weather are predicted for central Assam regions such as Barpeta, Bajali, and Kamrup, while north-eastern Assam districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji are also to undergo heavy rain and lightning strikes.

Impact Expected

RMC has issued the warning that the spell of heavy rain can cause waterlogging and localised flooding in low-lying areas, landslides or mud-slips in vulnerable hilly tracts. Ferry and boat operations across riverine areas can get suspended due to gusty winds and poor visibility.

"Visibility can be affected by prolonged spells of continuous rain, and heavy rain would damage crops in the maturation stage," the bulletin warned, with the likelihood of temporary disruption of power and communication lines.

The department has also alerted the public to the danger of people and animals being electrocuted by lightning in open areas, possibilities of flash floods due to rainfall heavy localized nature, and landslips.

Action Advised

The IMD has recommended residents to:

Stay updated with weather reports and follow local advisories.

Avoid staying in vulnerable buildings or in landslide zones.

Implement proper drainage in croplands to prevent crop damage.

Minimize trips to waterlogging or flash flood zones.

Follow all alarms sounded by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and District Administration.

Meanwhile, people are also urged to use the "Mausam" app for real-time, location-based forecasts and the "Damini" app for lightning alerts.

The IMD also stated that the colour-coded alert for October 5 remains at the "orange level" (indicating being ready and taking precautions), particularly for the western Assam districts which are susceptible to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

