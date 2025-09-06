Immigration Order 2025 Will Brand Bengalis as Outsiders in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has sharply criticised the BJP-led central government over the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, alleging that the move is an insult to the Bengali community in Assam.

Addressing the issue, Gogoi said the BJP has been attempting to use the citizenship question as an electoral tool ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. “Every time before polls in Bengal, the BJP plays such politics to secure Bengali Hindu votes there. But here in Assam, the same policy is twisted to portray the entire Bengali society as Bangladeshi,” he said.

Gogoi claimed that such measures were creating instability in Assam and humiliating Assamese Bengalis. “By introducing this order, the BJP government has made it appear as though the Bengali community in Assam are outsiders. This is unacceptable and deserves condemnation,” he remarked, adding that during his visits to Hojai, Hailakandi and other Bengali-dominated areas, people have repeatedly voiced their discontent over the move.

He further accused the BJP of violating the Assam Accord for political gains. “While Congress has always respected the Assam Accord, the BJP has acted against it. For the interests of Assam and the Assamese people, we will never compromise,” he said.

The Congress MP reminded that party leaders, including Debabrata Saikia and former APCC president Ripun Bora, had already placed the party’s stand on record through press briefings. He reiterated that the new immigration order particularly harms and insults the Bengali community of Assam.

