"I Consider Him a Bangladeshi Foreigner": Assam CM's Fresh Attack On Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again targeted Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, this time claiming that most of his immediate family members are “foreigners.” He also called him a "Bangladeshi foreigner".

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, “Earlier I used to give importance to Gaurav Gogoi. But later, when I came to know that his children and wife are foreigners, I realised he too will probably flee abroad soon. What wisdom can someone offer us when three members of his family are foreigners? I consider such a person to be a Bangladeshi foreigner.”

This is not the first such remark. Back in May, the Chief Minister had called Gogoi a “deep-rooted Pakistani agent” alleging that Gogoi had hidden details about a visit to Pakistan and accusing both him and his wife of being linked to “anti-India activities.”

Gogoi has rejected all these accusations, calling them “lies and slander.” He has also attacked the BJP-led government in Assam over the issue of infiltration. In August, the Congress leader asked why, even after 10 years of BJP rule, illegal migrants were still entering the state.

“The Congress party’s position is clear, no Bangladeshi should stay illegally in Assam. It is the duty of both the Assam government and the central government to ensure this. They have been in power for 10 years, and with border security under their watch, if infiltrators are still coming, then who is responsible?" Gogoi had said.

