Improvement in Assam's Flood Situation; No New Fatalities Reported

Assam has received a glimmer of relief in its flood situation on Tuesday, as reported in the latest bulletin. There have been no new areas inundated, and the number of affected individuals has decreased to 42,038.
The number of affected districts has also decreased from 12 to 10, signaling some improvement in the situation. Fortunately, there have been no new fatalities reported, with the year's death toll remaining at 18.
Darrang district continues to be the most severely affected, with a total of 27,121 people grappling with the flood's aftermath. To support those affected, authorities have established 5 relief camps and 4 relief distribution centres in the region.
However, it's worth noting that the Brahmaputra River in Dhubri is still flowing above the danger level, indicating that the situation remains precarious in some areas. While there is some relief, continued monitoring and support will be crucial to assist those affected by the floodwaters in Assam.