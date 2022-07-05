Opposition’s Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha to Visit Assam on July 9

Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is likely to visit Assam on a three-day tour from July 9 to July 11, said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah.

“The Congress has already decided to vote for Yashwant Sinha and our party workers will accompany him during his visit to the state,” Borah said.

The Assam Congress has also decided to invite in Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and CPI-M leader Manoranjan Talukdar to join the campaign for Sinha.

However, APCC has not invited any other state political party to this campaign spree.

In Assam, the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is the second prominent opposition party which has 15 MLAs and one Lok Sabha MP.

Ajmal has already hinted at supporting NDA’s Presidential nominee, Draupadi Murmu.

Borah has denied having any contact with the AIUDF in this matter.

“Yashwant Sinha can meet anyone and any party leadership can meet him. We have no contact with any other party and whom to meet will be completely his own (Sinha’s) choice,” Borah added.