In Lok Sabha, MP Rakibul Appeals to Name Dhubri Bridge After Zubeen Garg

Assam’s iconic musician and cultural ambassador Zubeen Garg once again became the focus of discussions in the Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday, as Dhubri MP and senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain urged the Centre to name the under-construction Dhubri–Phulbari bridge after the legendary artist.

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha, Hussain said that Zubeen Garg was far more than a singer — he was the voice, pride and identity of Assam.

“Zubeen Garg was not just an artiste. He is a symbol of the Assamese identity. He carried Assamese music, language and identity to the national and international stage. To honour his unparalleled contribution, I appeal to the House that the Dhubri–Phulbari connecting bridge be named after him,” Hussain stated.

He also informed Parliament that he would be taking up the issue directly with the concerned Union Minister for further consideration.

The Dhubri–Phulbari bridge, which is currently under construction over the Brahmaputra, is being seen as a major infrastructural landmark for the region, linking Assam and Meghalaya and boosting connectivity in the western part of the state. Naming the bridge after Zubeen Garg, Hussain argued, would serve as a lasting tribute to one of Assam’s most influential cultural icons.

Earlier in the week, the legacy of Zubeen Garg was also raised in Parliament by Jorhat MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, who demanded that India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, be posthumously conferred upon the singer.