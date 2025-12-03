Rakibul Hussain Meets Nitin Gadkari, Suggests Zubeen's Name for Under-Construction Dhubri Bridge

Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain today met with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and formally submitted a letter proposing that the under-construction four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra at Dhubri’s Phulbari be named after singer Zubeen Garg.

The proposal aims to honor Zubeen Garg’s immense contributions to Assamese music and culture and ensure his legacy is remembered through a major infrastructure project connecting communities over the mighty Brahmaputra.

Earlier, during a shraddhanjali programme in Dhubri held for Zubeen, local public expressed that naming the bridge after Zubeen Garg would be a fitting tribute.

A memorandum was signed and sent to the Chief Minister of Assam, pressing the demand that the bridge carry the name of the beloved singer.

