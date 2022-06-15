Assam

In Photos: Fresh Spells Of Rain Wreak Havoc In Dima Hasao

Several heavy machinery, involved in restoration works since floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Dima Hasao in May, were seen stuck.
In Photos: Fresh Spells Of Rain Wreak Havoc In Dima Hasao
Dima Hasao struggles from fresh spells of rain
Pratidin Time

Fresh spells of rain on Wednesday again ravaged parts of Dima Hasao district in Assam after heavy rainfall last month had completely left the district disconnected from other parts of the state.

Fresh spells of rain again caused problems for the masses in Dima Hasao
Fresh spells of rain again caused problems for the masses in Dima Hasao
Fresh spells of rain again caused problems for the masses in Dima Hasao
Fresh spells of rain again caused problems for the masses in Dima Hasao

Several heavy machinery, involved in restoration works since floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Dima Hasao in May, were seen stuck.

Several heavy machinary were seen stuck due to waters
Several heavy machinary were seen stuck due to waters
Several heavy machinary were seen stuck due to waters
Several heavy machinary were seen stuck due to waters

Apart from that, several coaches of train were also seen derailed due to the floods.

Train coaches were seen derailed
Train coaches were seen derailed
Train coaches were seen derailed
Train coaches were seen derailed

It may be noted that the Dima Hasao district was one of the worst hit as heavy showers lashed Assam and other parts of the Northeast in the past months.

Also Read
Assam: Educational Institutes In Nalbari To Remain Closed On June 16
Assam
Dima Hasao

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com