In Photos: Fresh Spells Of Rain Wreak Havoc In Dima Hasao

Fresh spells of rain on Wednesday again ravaged parts of Dima Hasao district in Assam after heavy rainfall last month had completely left the district disconnected from other parts of the state.
Several heavy machinery, involved in restoration works since floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Dima Hasao in May, were seen stuck.
Apart from that, several coaches of train were also seen derailed due to the floods.
It may be noted that the Dima Hasao district was one of the worst hit as heavy showers lashed Assam and other parts of the Northeast in the past months.