Assam: Educational Institutes In Nalbari To Remain Closed On June 16

The district administration in the Nalbari district of Assam on Wednesday announced that educational institutions will remain closed on June 16 in light of the weather conditions.

The order was issued by the disaster management department of the district.

According to the order, all educational institutions, both private and government-run will remain closed on Thursday.

The decision was taken in light of the advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in the coming days.