Assam: Educational Institutes In Nalbari To Remain Closed On June 16

The district administration in the Nalbari district of Assam on Wednesday announced that educational institutions will remain closed on June 16 in light of the weather conditions.
The order was issued by the disaster management department of the district.
According to the order, all educational institutions, both private and government-run will remain closed on Thursday.
The decision was taken in light of the advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall in the coming days.
The IMD on Tuesday sounded a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya.
According to IMD, several places in Assam and Meghalaya are already receiving extremely heavy rainfall, above 100 mm, 250 mm or even 300 mm over 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday (June 13).
Apart from the red alert for Assam and Meghalaya for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh till June 17.