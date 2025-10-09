In UK Prime Minister's India Visit, An Aadhaar Idea Is High On Agenda

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed in Mumbai yesterday and after that he met Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and chairman of India’s Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI), to discuss the possibility of rolling out a digital ID system in the UK modeled on India’s Aadhaar.

Starmer’s spokesperson clarified that the meeting was not about any commercial deal with Infosys, emphasizing that the UK intends to develop its own system.

The proposal comes as the UK government pushes for mandatory digital ID cards for British citizens and permanent residents to access work, healthcare, welfare, childcare, and other public services.

“There is a case to be made about the benefits of voluntary ID into other areas. I don’t know how many times the rest of you have had to look in the bottom drawer for three bills when you want to get your kids into school or apply for this or apply for that—it drives me to frustration,” Starmer said before leaving for Mumbai.

The UK’s planned system will not use biometric data initially, and while Starmer praise India’s Aadhaar as a “massive success,” support for digital ID cards in the UK remains low. All opposition parties have pledged to resist the initiative.

Civil liberties campaigners argue that a compulsory ID infringes on personal freedom and risks exposing private information. The UK last attempted biometric ID cards under Tony Blair, but public and parliamentary resistance derailed the plan.

“Britain is not a so-called ‘Papers, please’ society, unlike continental Europe where ID cards are common,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

"It has to be said, however, that given one is forced in some ways to prove one's ID in myriad circumstances, both in contact with the government and in contact with the private sector in all sorts of ways, that actually a digital ID card would be quite useful."

