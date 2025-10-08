UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives in Mumbai for First Official Visit to India

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for his first official visit to India, marking a new chapter in India-UK relations.

He was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

During his visit, Starmer will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 in Mumbai to review progress under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The discussions will focus on the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap, a ten-year plan aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and cultural exchange.

Both leaders are also expected to engage with business and industry representatives to explore opportunities under the recently signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which serves as the cornerstone of the evolving India-UK economic partnership.

In addition, the two Prime Ministers will attend the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, where they are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses and interact with industry experts, policymakers, and innovators.

This visit comes just months after Prime Minister Modi’s trip to the United Kingdom in July, which helped generate momentum in bilateral relations. Officials say the meeting in Mumbai will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of both nations for a forward-looking partnership built on trust and mutual growth.

India and the UK signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in July this year, a landmark deal aimed at boosting trade and investment flows between the two countries. The agreement, signed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds in the presence of both Prime Ministers, is expected to deepen economic engagement.

Bilateral trade between India and the United Kingdom currently stands at around USD 56 billion, with a target to double that figure by 2030.

