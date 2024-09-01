Inadequate Wages, Ineffective Welfare Schemes of Assam Tea Workers: CAG Report

The report highlights the state's insufficient intervention in aligning wages with the Minimum Wage Act (MW Act), and notes that efforts to improve workers' conditions have not achieved significant progress.

The performance audit, covering the period from 2015-16 to 2020-21, assessed the implementation of welfare schemes for the tea tribe across four zones: Cachar, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, and Sonitpur. Out of 390 tea estates in these zones, 40 estates were selected for the audit based on plantation size and worker count. The audit involved scrutiny of records and interviews with 590 workers.