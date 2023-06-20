Incessant Rain Creates Flooding In Several Parts of Assam

The situation of flood in Assam continues to stern the lives of residents in different parts of Assam.
The heavy rainfall has drenched villages, towns, and farmlands in the region and the worst affected areas are Bilasipara, Gohpur, Kampur, Manikpur in Bongaigaon, Mariani, Sipajhar and Madhabpur in Hajo.
The flood waters from the Tipkai River engulfed a vast area of Bamunigaon in Bilasipara where more than a hundred bighas of paddy fields have been washed by the overflowing water leaving farmers in distress.
Meanwhile, Gohpur town in Sonitpur has once again been inundated by floodwater caused by the overflow of the Chatrang River.
This recurring flooding has severely impacted the lives of residents and this highlights the urgent need for effective measures to mitigate future floods.
The recent flood event has revealed serious allegations against the District Development Council (DDC). It is being claimed that their construction practices have contributed to the worsening of the flood situation. The non-planned construction of city drains has resulted in inadequate drainage capacity, exacerbating the impact of heavy rainfall on the town.
Additionally, the flood water has also spilled onto the way of the Kanaklata Civil Hospital.
The flood situation in Nagaon’s Kampur town remains unchanged to date as the water level of the Kopili River continues to rise.
The area of Manikpur in Bongaigaon is grappling with a severe flood situation, bringing distress to its residents. The water levels have rise to alarming heights causing widespread inundation and posing significant challenges to the community.
The situation has worsened to the extent that water is now flowing over the road in Bhandara no. 5 disrupting transportation of people and goods.
The flooding and erosion in the Aie River have posed a threat as the Bhandara-Kirtanpara link has also been submerged under the water, hampering connectivity in the area.
Heavy rainfall in Nagaland has caused the Bhogdoi River to increase with intense foam causing anguish among the residents of Mariani.
According to sources, the floodwater from the Bhogdoi River has washed away a dam that was constructed to protect a rail bridge.
At the same time, flood water from Burhadiya and Mora Pagladiya in West Nalbari has wreaked havoc affecting various regions in the area.
The flood situation on the western edge of Sipajhar in Darrang has become more impenetrable as villages in the Patharighat revenue circle have been inundated by the floodwaters of the Dimila River.
The worst affected areas like Bishnupur, Bheruagaon, Padmajhar and Bagachala.
Hajo’s Madhabpur area has also fallen into the grip of artificial floods as thousands of families in the village have been trapped in the artificial flood.
It is to be mentioned that the main road that connects the area to Sualkuchi is now under the water.
Sources indicate that the residents of the area have been facing problems for the past several years. The residents have demanded the government to build the drains in a way that protects the area from such artificial floods in the future.