Inclement Weather Might Play Spoilsport For Kejriwal’s Assam Rally

Much to the disappointment of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the rains could serve as a spoiler ahead of a visit by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann to address AAP’s mega political conclave at the Sonaram field here in Guwahati on Sunday.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) in a report on Saturday has predicted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, which is likely to continue till April 7.

The agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences has also alerted light to moderate rainfall activity at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next five days starting from April 1.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of AAP, Assam, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury has appealed state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into some of the urban problems faced by city dwellers.

Bhaben Choudhury mentioned about his first concern that if there is a heavy rainfall on the day, it would be pathetic to show how the people suffer from water logging.

Choudhury also urged CM Sarma to look into the issue of city traffic lights that have stopped working.

Taking to Twitter, Bhaben Choudhury wrote, “@himantabiswa Sarma dangoriya, Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji will be visiting #Guwahati I have two major concerns. 1. I wish there will be no rain, or else it will be pathetic for us to show how people suffer due to water logging. 2. Most of the city traffic light has stopped working, please look into it immediately or else it will be a matter of shame for everyone."