Will Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann’s Assam Visit Topple State’s Political Scenario?

Days ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mega political conclave in Guwahati, the AAP state unit on Friday claimed that ‘April 2’ will be marked as one of the most important days in Assam's political history.

The party members during a press conference here in Guwahati said that both chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will make some important announcements that could topple the political scenario of the state.

“Our party members are working hard day and night to witness a corruption free government in the state, April 2 will be landmark day for the Assam politics,” said Kamal Medhi, Joint Coordinator, AAP Assam.

Two days back, state Coordinator of AAP Assam, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury had appealed state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into some of the urban problems faced by city dwellers.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Bhaben Choudhury mentioned about his concern that if there is a heavy rainfall on the day of CM Kejriwal’s visit, it would be pathetic to show how the people suffer from water logging. Choudhury also urged CM Sarma to look into the issue of city traffic lights that have stopped working.

Notably, AAP is looking to establish itself in the region, thus, in a bid to strengthen the party’s presence in the Northeast, both CM Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to attend their first political rally in Assam on April 2.

Meanwhile, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday termed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “coward” and dared him to speak against him outside the Assembly premises.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, ''So far, I haven't filed any case. Is there any pending against me in the entire country? I wanted to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal, like a coward, spoke inside the Assembly. So let him come to Assam on April 2nd and say that there is a case pending against Himanta Biswa Sarma. I will sue him right away.”

He further said, ''I challenge him to show a single case against me. Which case is there against me? Let him come on April 2nd and speak against me a single word that I am corrupt and next I am going to file a defamation case. The same thing I have done with Manish…,'' he added.