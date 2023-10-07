Income Tax Dept Detects Huge GST Evasion in Assam, Top Business Establishments Raided

The sleuths of the Income Tax Department have launched a massive crackdown on traders in Guwahati and Silchar amid allegations of tax evasion.
As per sources, the sleuths of the Income Tax department have raided a business establishment in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area starting from yesterday evening.
The raid was conducted at M/S KMC Private Limited; the prime distributor of sugar in Northeastern states including Assam.
It has come to the fore that the proprietors of the said business establishment identified as Kailash Choudhury and Rajkumar Choudhury (biological siblings) are being accused of evading huge amounts of GST over the years.
The raid was also carried out at their residence in the Athgaon locality in the city.
Earlier on Friday, the Income Tax Department carried out operations at two business establishments in Silchar.
One Mulchand Baid's shop and residence and Kundal Mal Choudhry’s shop and residence in Silchar’s Chamragudam locality were raided.
Notably, both Mulchand Baid and Kundal were detained at Silchar Airport yesterday and were escorted to their respective business premises by the team of the Income Tax Department.
Mulchand is a wholesale distributor of rice, lentils and grocery items in parts of Barak Valley, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram, while, Kundal is one of the chief wholesale distributors of sugar in the Indian market including the Northeast.
More information will be provided as the operation progresses.