Incomplete Asom Mala Road Sparks Bribery Allegations Against MLA Suren Phukan

Just months ahead of the Assembly elections, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan is under scrutiny following allegations regarding his personal life and interference in a major road construction project.

According to reports, Phukan is accused of demanding a commission of Rs 2.50 crore from the Government-sanctioned Rs 133 crore Asom Mala road project.

The roadn aims to connect Pengeri-Bordumsa-Mohong and Digboi but The project remains incomplete, with approximately 40 kilometers of road still unfinished.

Locals claim that repeated delays in the project, coupled with poor road conditions, have caused accidents and even fatalities.

Umananda Moran said, “Work on the road has been stopped from time to time, leading to unsafe conditions. When the contractor tried to resume construction, MLA Suren Phukan allegedly demanded a commission and threatened the construction company if they did not comply.”

The contractors’ organization has reportedly sent a letter to the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), raising concerns over Phukan’s interference and highlighting potential misuse of power, which has delayed the project.

Meanwhile, Phukan has also faced allegations on social media regarding his personal life. Multiple posts claim that he secretly married a woman named Leena Dutta from Tingrai, with photographs and voter list entries cited as evidence of a purported second marriage.

These allegations have sparked a wave of public debate and placed the MLA under intense scrutiny as voters prepare for the upcoming elections.

