BJP MLA Suren Phukan Under Fire: Alleged Double Marriage & Obstructing Road Project

Digboi MLA Suren Phukan is facing fresh allegations over his personal life and alleged interference in a major road project, just months ahead of the Assembly elections.

A young man, Ajit Sonowal, has claimed on Facebook that Phukan secretly married a woman named Leena Dutta from Tingrai. Sonowal posted multiple photographs of Dutta with Phukan, along with voter list names, asserting that the MLA had taken a second marriage.

Addressing the allegations, Phukan dismissed them as “baseless” and announced plans to file a legal case against Sonowal. “Even if conspiracies are run against me during elections, they will not succeed. The people want me to win,” he told reporters.

Phukan said this is not the first time such allegations have surfaced. “In 2021, during the Assembly elections, a man named Rajiv Moran had made the same claim using the same photograph,” he said. He added, “It’s not just Leena Dutta; I take photos with thousands of people. A photo does not imply wrongdoing. The law will give me justice.”

The MLA also accused Sonowal, a resident of Dhemaji, of frequently posting about various men and women on social media, warning that naming individuals publicly was wrong. “This tactic was used against me five years ago, just before elections, which led to a police case,” Phukan said.

In a separate controversy, Phukan has been accused of obstructing the construction of the Digboi-Pengeri-Bordumsa-Mohong road, a project with an allocated budget of Rs 133 crore.

A letter sent by a contractors’ organization to the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) alleges that Phukan’s interference has delayed the project, raising questions about accountability and potential misuse of power.